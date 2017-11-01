The man under investigation for Tuesday's terrorist attack in New York City remains in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, police said on Wednesday.

Sayfullo Saipov underwent surgery for the gunshot wound sustained after he emerged from his rented vehicle having killed eight people on a west side bike path, cops said. New York police officer Ryan Nash fired the shot before he and other officers collared Saipov, police said.

“Obviously he is in custody and under arrest,” said John Miller, the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the NYPD.

On his hospital bed, the Uzbek suspect was reportedly bragging about the incident, and wishing he had had more time to kill more people, ABC and CBS reported. An official told ABC Saipov seemed “proud” of the attack.

Miller noted that the suspect had been planning the attack “for a number of weeks,” following guidelines for vehicle terror attacks that ISIS had put out on its social media networks. Law enforcement recovered several knives from the scene, as well as a note pledging his alleging to ISIS.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck into a bicycle and pedestrian path on West Street in lower Manhattan, and crashed into a school bus near Stuyvesant High School and near Chambers Street. He exited the vehicle with two guns –– a pellet gun and a paintball gun –– and yelled "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is Great."

Nash hit Saipov in the stomach and did not kill him.

“The officer did what he was trained to do, and it stopped the threat,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum. “What’s interesting in these situations is that officers are taught the circumstance under which they would use deadly force, and these circumstances warranted it...To get [Saipov] under under control and render first aid, it’s really remarkable.”