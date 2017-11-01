One month after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, a popular maker of the bump stocks used by Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has put its product back on the market.

Slide Fire Solutions, which makes bump stock devices that modify semi-automatic weapons, has announced its devices are available temporarily after the company withdrew them in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Following the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead and hundreds more injured, Slide Fire took down sales of the device from its website. “We have decided to temporarily suspend taking new orders in order to provide the best service with those already placed,” the company's statement read.

Firearms retailer militarygunsupply.com also removed the SSAK-47 XRS AK-47 Slide Fire Stock at the time of writing, as other bump-stocks on the site were sold out.

However, one month after the massacre, Slide Fire has announced it has made a number of bump stocks available on Wednesday afternoon in a limited sale promotion, according to an email posted by website The Trace.

“We would like to take the time to thank all of our customers for their patience and support throughout this past month!” the email promotion of the stocks stated as it announced stock available, starting at a price of $179.95.

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, the topic of bump stocks became a political issue.

A bipartisan House bill, introduced by Republican Representative Carlos Curbelo of Florida and Democratic Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, sought to ban the "manufacture, sale and use" of bump stocks. However, that bill appears to have stalled.

Following the shooting, the National Rifle Association (NRA) explained in a statement that "devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations."

House Speaker Paul Ryan has also said he won't bring the bill to the floor, echoing the NRA's belief that restrictions on bump stocks shouldn't come from Congress. "We think the regulatory fix is the smartest, quickest fix," he said last month.