Oprah Winfrey—first of her name, the charitable, queen of daytime television and the OWN Network, Hollywood actress, gardening excellency, America’s top richest self-made African-American woman, developer of schools and mother of five dogs—is doing the good people of Earth yet another generous service: giving them food.

The multimedia mogul first announced in January that she would be launching her own line of ready-to-eat meals, and on Tuesday, Winfrey revealed her new line of food products—cunningly named O, That’s Good—would hit store shelves this week.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

Winfrey, who was recently a Weight Watchers ambassador, teamed up with Kraft Heinz to create a line of refrigerated soups and side dishes. The 63-year-old had a hand in recipe development in all the inaugural selections, which include nutritious items such as mashed potatoes and cauliflower, creamy parmesan pasta with white bean puree and cheese and broccoli soup mixed with butternut squash.

"It all started with the idea for the cauliflower mashed potatoes—the twist is really what sparked this whole idea," Winfrey told USA Today. "I was sitting at my table in my own home and had whipped up some cauliflower, trying to make myself think I was eating mashed potatoes, but it was not working. So I thought, 'What if I used a portion of the mashed potatoes and added the cauliflower? Then, I would have a substantive mashed potato-cauli dish.'"

All eight products within the O, That’s Good line are reportedly made without artificial flavors or coloring, and prices range from $4.49 for sides to $4.99 for soups.

"I’ve been asked over the years to attach my name to many product lines and would turn them down, because it really has to feel authentic to me," Winfrey said. "In this case, everyone knows I love healthy foods and cooking with food straight from my garden. I am always looking to make my meals more nutritious, without compromising on the comfort elements I love. Kraft Heinz approached me with a food line and they mentioned the idea of making nutritious food accessible to everyone, and I was hooked."

It’s not surprising that Winfrey’s latest venture in healthy living would include her own line of health-conscious foods. Since 2015, Winfrey, who's worth about $3.1 billion, has been advocating for Weight Watchers and even purchased a 10 percent stake in the company for $43 million. She’s also been very open with her own weight struggles over the years, encouraging her legion of followers to make peace with their bodies by sharing her own battles with body acceptance in think pieces in her O Magazine and while appearing on her former daytime talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Winfrey’s ad campaign, which she stars in, is set to roll out October 2.