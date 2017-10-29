Green Bay Packers’ Martellus Bennett hinted that he may be retiring at the end of the 2017 NFL season.

On Saturday evening, the veteran tight end took to his Instagram story to share the news. “After conversations with my family I’m pretty sure these next 8 games will be in the conclusion of my NFL career,” Bennett wrote. “To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

This year marks his 10th season in the NFL, and his first with the Packers. Last spring, Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the team, shortly after winning his first Superbowl with the New England Patriots. After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, he also went on to play for the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

A Packers source confirmed that the team knows it may be Bennett’s final season in the league, ESPN reports. Although his football career may be quickly coming to an end, the 30-year-old has shown he has many talents off the field. Bennett—who’s been called ‘the NFL’s Most Creative Entrepreneur’—has always loved to draw and write. His passion for the arts led him to launch his own multimedia production company called The Imagination Agency. Through this outlet, he published his first children's book called Hey A.J. It's Saturday, which also has its own mobile app.

“I’ve put a lot of work into [pro football] and I should be known for it, but there’s something about creating something from the ground up,” Bennett told Adweek last June. “This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

He’s also said that he plans to design and build an adventure park in Houston.

But, his creativity doesn’t stop there. He’s released a rap EP designed dresses , and has been an activist promoting social change through his political cartoons and poems

Bennett—who frequently credits his young daughter as inspiration—is especially dedicated to changing the world for kids.

“Football is not something I can hand over to my kids,” he told Forbes in 2016. “There will be another tight end that comes in and breaks whatever records I set. Creativity is something that is forever.”