Neo-Nazis and white supremacists have always been distasteful, but now it turns out their taste in pizza is terrible, too.

The white supremacist website the Daily Stormer announced Thursday that Papa John’s pizza is the official pie of the alt-right, posting a picture of a pizza with a swastika fashioned from pepperoni slices. The caption reads, "Papa John: Official pizza of the alt-right?"

The pronouncement came after Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter, whose pizza is an official NFL sponsor, blamed his company’s recent losses on NFL players protesting police brutality during the national anthem.

Schnatter was widely accused of racism and of making bad pizza. But white supremacists came to his defense.

“This might be the first time ever in modern history that a major institution is going to be completely destroyed explicitly because of public outrage over their anti-white agenda,” Daily Stormer writer Adrian Sol posted, referring to the NFL and adding disturbingly, “The Negro fatigue caused by this whole NFL fiasco is reaching heights that even I didn’t fully expect.”

This isn’t the first time the far-right has endorsed a brand and demonstrated how hateful ideology can permeate everything from sports to retail. Last November, the neo-Nazis said New Balance shoes were the “official shoes of white people” because one of the company’s top executives criticized former President Barack Obama and said that he supported Trump.

The Daily Stormer also declared Wendy’s the “official burger of the Neo-Nazi Alt-Right movement” after a representative of the fast-food chain posted a picture of an alt-right meme on the company’s Twitter account.

The brands, however, have been quick to disassociate themselves from white supremacists. New Balance released a statement saying it is a “values-driven” organization that believes in “humanity, integrity, community and mutual respect for people around the world.”

In an email to the Huffington Post, Papa John’s also said it condemns racism in all forms.

“We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza,” the company said in a statement.

That said, Papa John's CEO Schnatter has earned praise from the right wing for criticizing Obamacare in 2012 and also donating around $1,000 to the Trump campaign.