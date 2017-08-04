It hasn’t been a great few centuries for The Melancholic, The Philosopher, The Headless One and the rest of Paris’s hapless apostles. From 1248, the twelve holy statues stood guard over one of the French capital's most beautiful churches, the Sainte-Chapelle. Then, they fell foul of changing times: torn down during not one but two revolutions (in 1789 and 1830), they lost their color and, in some cases, body parts and even heads.

While six of the statues were later repainted and restored in 1840, six were judged to be so far beyond repair that they were transferred to the Cluny Museum of the Middle Ages. But now, in a laboratory deep beneath the world-famous Louvre, a team of scientists is working to uncover the forlorn figures’ original glory, according to Phys.org.

Alexandra Gerard, director of sculptures at the French museum's restoration and research center under the Louvre, told AFP that researchers were seeking to uncover how the statues were first made, as well as establish the colors in which they were originally painted.

"The statues in the Sainte-Chapelle now are very highly colored like its stained glass," said curator Damien Berne. "However, it seems that in the 13th century they had a very different chromatic range." Berne added that they have been more subtle to ensure they "stood out" from the church’s legendary stained-glass windows.

And one of the most unfortunate looking of the statues, The Melancholic, whose downcast expression gives him a distinct impression of deep sadness, may not have always been so miserable. Researchers think his head might just have been reinstalled incorrrectly after it was ripped from his shoulders.

The Cluny Museum hopes to have the statues cleaned up and installed in their own gallery by 2020.

King Louis IX of France bought the apostles from the Latin Empire, a crusader state responsible for the 1204 sacking of Constantinople, which was strapped for cash at the time. They originated in the Byzantine empire.

Louis constructed the Sainte-Chappelle to house religious treasures he had obtained. Others included pieces of the “true cross” and the “holy lance.”