A vehicle plowed into pedestrians and bicyclists in lower Manhattan Tuesday, leaving a trail of crumpled bikes and lifeless bodies in New York City. In total, eight people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the attack.

The 29-year-old suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, identified by ABC News and CBS News, continued driving and crashed into a school bus before he was arrested by New York police officers. Multiple reports claimed Saipov shouted, "Allahu Akbar" after the attack.

Photos from witnesses and amateur photographers show civilians helping those hit by the by suspect and the moments when police captured him. One woman posted a video from a few floors up in a building that showed police checking out The Home Depot truck, which had its entire front-end crushed.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Two people, who appear to be officers, are on top of the suspect. Several other officers run over to the chaotic scene.

"Oh my god!" said a panicked woman in the video.

"I'm going back inside," another woman commented.

Another video shows two lifeless bodies on the road along the popular bicycle trail, one lying face down on the pavement. Several people are huddled near the bodies, trying to help those injured. There are two damaged bicycles.

"It could be a terrorist attack, I don't know what it is," the man taking the video said.

Another video shows the suspect running through the streets armed with two guns, which were later found to be a pellet gun and paintball gun. The man is wearing a black hoodie with a white and red stripe and long pants. He weaves in between vehicles before the video is stopped.