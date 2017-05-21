Dear President Trump, Move The American Embassy to Jerusalem

Next week, we are going to celebrate 50 years to one of the most significant events in the history of our people—the Six-Day War and the liberation of Jerusalem. Fifty years to the war that started with Egypt's declaration of war against the state of Israel and the blocking of the Tiran straits. At the same time, the Egyptians expelled the U.N. forces from Sinai and Gaza. Israel had no choice and, on the June 5 1967, we went out for war, based on the motto 'if someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first.’

Jordan was warned not to open fire, because we had no intention to attack them. But the Jordanian King, Hussein (the father of current King Abdullah), was captivated by the charms of the Egyptian propaganda, which aired lies about outstanding victories. The Jordanian army opened fire on Jerusalem, trying to capture the part of the city that Israel managed to leave in its possession after the 1948 war.

The result was entirely different: Israel liberated the entirety of Jerusalem in three days. It finally returned the holy places for Judaism—the Temple Mount, the Western Wall, Rachel's Tomb, the Cave of the Patriarchs—and took over the West Bank.

Fifty years later, Jerusalem is thriving and flourishing, but one thing is casting a shadow: the states of the world have not yet moved their embassies here. The main reason is that for them, history started in 1967. There is no greater mistake than that.

The modern history of the region was shaped 100 years ago, with the declaration of British Foreign Secretary Lord Balfour that a national home for the Jewish People on the Land of Israel would be established.

On 29 November 1947, the historic vote in the U.N. took place, in which the establishment of a Jewish state in the land of Israel was decided. The vote was on the partition plan which the Jewish leaders, headed by David Ben Gurion (the leader who six months later declared the establishment of the state and became its first prime minister) agreed on.

The partition plan stated that only 55 percent of the land of Israel would be under Jewish control, while 45 percent would be under Arab control (the term 'Palestinians' was not mentioned back then). According to the plan, Jerusalem was not under Jewish control but under international supervision (the same as Bethlehem).

Eliana Aponte/reuters

The Jewish leadership decided to approve the plan. It was two years after the Holocaust in which six million were murdered, and that was the main reason they accepted it. The Arabs refused to accept the U.N. resolution and started a war. Seven Arab Armies participated (Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and others). Their goal was clear: To take 100 percent of the land and to expel, yes practically expel, the Jews away from here.

The war ended in 1949, when 78 percent of the territory between the Sea and the Jordan River was in Israeli hands, including western Jerusalem but without the holy places—the Temple Mount, the Western Wall and others. The price of the War of independence was very heavy—one percent of the 600,000 Jewish residents in Israel fell in the battles.

Although we managed to free Jerusalem only in 1967, for many, pre-1967 history does not even exist. Instead of the Arabs paying the price for their refusal to accept the partition plan, Israel finds itself punished and the capital, Jerusalem, is not recognized as such even by real allies.

President Donald Trump, who stated during his election campaign that he would move the American embassy to Jerusalem, will arrive here Monday. Many advisers surround the president and recommend ways of bettering the situation in the Middle East.

As an Israeli who has been living the reality here, I recommend the president focus on one simple and brave step: Move the embassy to Jerusalem.

It is not only a symbolic step, but a move that could have a positive effect on the whole Middle East.

This move will make president Trump the first leader in the U.S and in the world to do it. With this move, he will demonstrate leadership that will clarify that his presidency is different from the rest.

The battle cry of Islamic terrorism, including Palestinian terrorism, is “millions of martyrs are marching towards Jerusalem.” That is the incitement that pushes terrorists to act. The American president has a once in a lifetime opportunity to show leadership that does not push forward but embraces the Israeli battle cry—”follow me!”

Moving the American embassy to Jerusalem will bring more states to do so. The Arab leaders will also understand that the leader of the world’s number one superpower has come here and knows how to distinguish between the good guys and the bad guys. Russian President Vladimir Putin will understand that the Americans are coming back to the Middle East, a region they have abandoned in recent years. And the Palestinians, who are not doing anything to promote a solution, will finally understand that time is not on their side.

I suggest the president not to sweat over the threats of the Palestinians. I've heard those many times before. Hamas, Islamic Jihad and others. They all threaten to set the Middle East on fire. Well, it has been on fire for the last six years with no regard for Israel. And the Palestinians always end a round of violence with their clothes burning and a call for the world to come to their aid.

There's no minority in the world which has had so much money poured upon it (including the U.S) and has done nothing with it to promote peace. On the contrary, in most cases the money is funding more terrorists in the field and terrorists in Israeli jail, and the families of the terrorists who were killed during their attacks.

Many in the world understand the absurdity of not recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but there is no leader who will dare to do anything. The American president is different. He has the ability and the courage in his character required to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

Mr. President, do it for the Jewish people and for the free world. Fear not, nor be dismayed, for Israel is with you.

Avi Dichter is the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, a member of the Israeli Knesset representing the Likud Party, former head of Shin bet, Israel's Security Agency