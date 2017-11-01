President Donald Trump has still not called any New York City officials to pass on sympathy for the terrorist attack on Tuesday, October 31, that killed eight people and left at least 11 people injured.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters at a midday press conference that neither had received a call from the president nearly 24 hours after a vehicle plowed into innocent pedestrians and bicyclists.

Neither elected official said he was bothered.

"I'm not bothered at all because two senior officials called to offer help and I think that was appropriate," de Blasio said at a press conference. "No one wants to politicize any of this and I don't think anyone should politicize this."

De Blasio said he did receive a phone call from the acting Department of Homeland Secretary Elaine Duke and Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert, who offered their assistance during the ongoing investigation of the attack.

The governor added that he is troubled by "anyone trying to politicize this," which, he added, plays "right into the hands of the terrorists."

"To politicize this event is wholly counterproductive," said Cuomo.

But the president was not in agreement. On Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to blast New York Senator Charles Schumer for his alleged role in creating a visa program that allowed suspect Sayfullo Saipov to legally enter the U.S. and get a green card in 2010.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based," the president tweeted. Earlier, he blasted politicians for allowing ISIS "to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

Trump sent out his condolences via Twitter a few hours after the terror attack took place instead of calling any New York City official.

"My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!" Trump tweeted.

The investigation of the attack is still ongoing.