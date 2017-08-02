Britain’s Prince Philip has completed his final public engagement, bringing to a close a career as consort to Queen Elizabeth II that has seen him attend around 22,000 events in his official capacity.

Philip met Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace after they took part in the 1664 Global Challenge, a series of 100 tests of strength and endurance completed in 100 days to raise funds for charity.

The event saw Philip, 96, who has held the title of Captain General of the marines for 64 years, inspect troops at the annual Captain General’s Parade on the palace forecourt. The BBC reported that the rank will pass to Philip’s grandson Prince Harry following his retirement.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

Philip spoke with soldiers, who were dressed in green berets and T-shirts marking the challenge they had participated in, before watching them march on the parade ground. He also spoke with veterans dressed in berets and dark suits.

At one stage, the military band played “for he’s a jolly good fellow” as a tribute to the elderly royal, who has served in his consort role for longer than anyone else in British history. The event also saw assembled Royal Marines hailing the Duke with three cheers.

The Duke announced that he planned to step down from official duties earlier this year, though it is assumed that he will still be seen by the public, attending public events in an unofficial capacity when he wishes.

Philip and the Queen married in 1947, and as royal duties became more demanding, he was forced to give up a successful active military career that included serving in the Royal Navy throughout World War II.

Among his contributions to British public life is his 1956 founding of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, which rewards U.K. secondary school pupils for completing outdoor trekking and community service activities.