PUBG players have long hoped for a map selection feature, and one is finally on the way. While it will be implemented on Test Servers first, the latest Steam Community post details how the feature will work once it’s live.

As shown in the screenshot below, players will be able to select the maps they’d like to play directly from the lobby screen. Click to select your desired maps, and a match will load that meets the specifications. If you’ve selected multiple maps, one of the options will be chosen at random.

PUBG Corporation

Demand for a map selection feature began shortly after the divisive release of the Miramar desert map this past December. Because fans had become so attached to Erangel during PUBG’s early access period, the community at large was slow to welcome a new arena to the roster.

PUBG Corporation was initially hesitant to include a map selection feature out of fear it might disrupt matchmaking. Following heavy data analysis, however, it appears that won't be the case. “We analyzed tens of millions of matches and sorted the data by server, mode and time to make sure map selection wouldn’t break the game for anyone,” the post insists.

Despite that confidence, PUBG Corp. was quick to say it will continue to monitor the situation once the feature appears on Test Servers and the live environment. As more maps get added to the game, it’s possible that map selection might degrade matchmaking moving forward. At the current time, though, that shouldn’t be a problem.

It’s not yet known when PUBG’s map selection feature will migrate to Test Servers, but, given the nature of this announcement, we imagine its deployment isn’t too far off. The latest Test Server update largely exists to add a new loot box, so it’s nice to see PUBG’s most passionate players will get to try out truly substantial improvements in the months ahead.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on PC and in Game Preview on Xbox One. Map selection debuts first on PC.

What are your thoughts on PUBG’s map selection feature? Will the added control pull players away from competing battle royale games? Tell us in the comments section