On Monday night, a lone male attacker detonated an "improvised device" at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring dozens in what police are calling a terrorist attack.

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS), the jihadist faction directing and inspiring attacks against the West, claimed responsibility for the bomb blast. It said one of its "soldiers" committed the attack.

International leaders have continued to react to the attack on Tuesday, offering their condolences. Queen Elizabeth II was the latest world figure to express her sympathies to the victims of the attack.

Read her full statement on the attack below:

Stuart C. Wilson/Pool/Reuters

The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.

Elizabeth R.