Answer from Lexa Michaelides:

$8.4 million out of an estimated Defense Department expense of $50 billion. That’s approximately 0.017%.

The study with all of this information is here: Assessing the Implications of Allowing Transgender Personnel to Serve Openly. The full study is available (112 pages that I will try to read sometime this week) but I will distill the key findings here.

There are an estimated 1,320 to 6,630 trans service members in the active component out of approximately 1.3 million. For those of you who like percentages, that’s less than 0.51%.

Based on data from surveys and private health insurance claims, less than 2% of those trans service members will seek medical transition which has the potential to disrupt their ability to serve.

Using private health insurance claims, the cost of gender-related care for trans service members would be $2.4 to $8.4 million annually, out of Defense Department healthcare expenditures of $49.3 billion in 2014 [1].

In terms of actual costs of gender transition, there’s a reason that there’s no tidy number where you can say “It costs $20,000 and that’s that”. Transition care is complicated and may or may not consist of counselling, hormones, and various surgeries. Here’s one provider who gives a very clear breakdown of what various procedures cost in terms of surgery:

Some of the things mentioned on those list are unlikely to be covered for trans people because they wouldn’t be covered for cis people, such as liposuction or a facelift. So … if we assume that a typical transition might involve bottom surgery and top surgery, you might end up with a cost of approximately $20,000 - $30,000.

For argument’s sake, let’s increase all of those potential numbers and say that all 7000 trans service members will seek transition care that interferes with their ability to serve. Let’s say that “transition” costs $40,000 per person. That’s $280 million. Still out of a Defense Department healthcare estimate of $50 billion for a percentage of 0.56% and remember, I grossly inflated all of those numbers and the percentage is still miniscule. The actual scientific study’s highest estimate comes to 0.017%.

In terms of “disruption”, it depends what you think counts as a disruption and whose fault you think it is. Lots of people talk about how trans service members impact mission success because trans people are inherently unfit for duty due to mental illness or poor reactions to high stress. Others talk about the impact on unit cohesion because cis people aren’t able to serve together with trans people. Yet others claim that they are only thinking of trans people’s safety because a trans service member is in danger of assault by cis service members.

Trans people are not inherently unfit for duty. Trans people are people like everyone else and should have the same opportunity to serve as everyone else. They are individuals and while it’s obvious that some trans people are not mentally fit to be in combat, the same can be said for any other group of people. If a trans person is fit for combat, they shouldn’t be turned away because some random other trans person isn’t. If your unit suffers because cis people can’t deal with trans people, how is that the trans person’s problem and why should that entail punishing trans people instead of the weakling cis people? If there’s an interpersonal conflict, you handle both sides, you don’t ban one side with no investigation. The RAND study also notes that based on past studies on the inclusion of new “types” of people (like women and gay folks), there has been no significant impact on unit cohesion. Your personal opinion is irrelevant because we’re not talking about you, we’re talking about a policy that will impact everyone. Trans people have the ability to evaluate risks just like everyone else. They also need to have the responsibility to choose the risks that are acceptable to them. It is not your job to lock trans people in their house to keep them safe from the world. It is your job to make the world safe for them to exist. “It’s not safe for you” is what a parent tells their toddler, not what an adult tells another independent adult. And of course…instead of taking rights away from trans people, maybe we could be punishing the people who pose a danger to them.

I’ll leave you with this fun fact:

According to data from the Defense Health Agency, DoD actually spent $41.6 million on Viagra — and $84.24 million total on erectile dysfunction prescriptions — last year [2].

For those of you quick with the math, that’s ten times more being spent on erectile dysfunction prescriptions than the projected cost of covering transition-related healthcare.

