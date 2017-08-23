Age ain’t nothing but a number, but a higher number can also equal billions. The latest iteration of Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index showed that six out of the 25 richest Americans are all older than 80, citing tax data and estimates gleaned by the Internal Revenue Service.

The most famous examples of octogenarian billionaires are Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, who is about to turn 87; major investor Carl Icahn and industrialist Charles Koch, each 81; casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, 84; and 87-year-old investor George Soros.

The agency routinely releases its Personal Wealth Study—which focuses on Americans who could be subject to the estate tax—and the same study found, using data from 2013, that 584,000 Americans cumulatively possess $6.9 trillion.

And adults age 80 and older have $1.2 trillion of that massive fortune, despite representing just 3.7 percent of the country’s entire population.

In contrast, adults younger than 50 maintain a combined wealth of about $1 trillion, and they make up 43 percent of the total population.

The report notes that older people do normally have more wealth than younger people, but people in their 80s do have one big advantage: a lack of serious debt. While possessing riches, those 80 and older have almost “less than half the debt, as a percentage of their total assets,” unlike those who are 60 and younger, according to Bloomberg.

Indeed, reports earlier this year showed that student loan debts were not just affecting younger Americans. A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report published in January showed that in the decade leading up to 2015, older borrowers affected by student loan debt jumped to 2.8 million, quadruple the amount from the decade prior, according to Time.

In turn, borrowers aged 60 and older went from representing 2.7 percent of student loan debt to 6.4 percent.

Still, the IRS study may not give a complete picture of wealth, since many rich people find legal ways, like trusts, to pass it on to family members before they die.