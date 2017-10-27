Rihanna is on her way to becoming a beauty industry mogul after customers emptied their pockets to stock up on Fenty Beauty products, earning the “Work” singer’s new makeup collection approximately $72 million in just one month, according to WWD.

The beauty brand debuted on September 9 with highlighters, concealers, 40 shades of foundation, lip gloss and makeup tools. On October 13, the company released its Galaxy Collection, a holiday line equipped with a colorful eye shadow palette and lipsticks.

There's been tremendous buzz around Fenty Beauty since its first day of sales. Aside from Rihanna’s Navy—the nickname she affectionately bestowed upon her millions of fans and followers—Fenty Beauty’s social media game has had a clear impact on its success.

While Rihanna and Fenty Beauty’s own social media handle flooded Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube with photos, videos and tutorials, millions of people used their own social media accounts to show off their Fenty Beauty products and offer testimonials. About 132 million people watched Fenty Beauty tutorials on YouTube in September alone, YouTube said in a statement.

All the attention helped Fenty Beauty bank $72 million in media value (money a company generates from social media) in September, outpacing popular brands like Urban Decay, NYX, Benefit and Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner's trendy makeup line.

Rihanna won’t see all that cash directly, but she’s seemingly already justified Kendo Brand's investment in Fenty Beauty. In 2016, the Kendo division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton inked a $10 million deal with the "Anti" singer to develop a complete line of makeup, marking her official entry into the $121 billion beauty industry. She had previously collaborated with makeup brands such as MAC Cosmetics.

With the success of Fenty Beauty and business endeavors like her partnership with Puma, it’s likely that Rihanna’s $75 million net worth, according to Forbes, will skyrocket.

In 2014, the 29-year-old teamed up with Puma to launch her highly sought-after Fenty Puma Creeper. Rihanna later became the athletic brand's creative director and developed her own line of athleisure with the Puma by Rihanna collection, which debuted in 2016.

Of course, Rihanna’s still cutting hit records: Over the summer, she teamed up with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller for the track “Wild Thoughts,” which landed the singer her 13th number one song on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.