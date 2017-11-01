It’s no secret that Rihanna is a woman of many talents. Although she was initially known as a singer, the 29-year-old has added a number of other titles to her resume, including songwriter, actress, designer, creative director, chart-topper and, most recently, beauty brand creator.

There’s another moniker that should be added to Rihanna’s lengthy list: rapper. And she recently reminded fans just how skilled a rapper she is when she dropped a few bars in N.E.R.D.’s newest single, “Lemon.”

The song premiered on Beats 1 radio on Wednesday followed by a video for the track moments later. The bouncy track has already started gaining steam among fans who have expressed their excitement for the group’s reunion as well as Rihanna’s minute-long rap verse.

The collaboration with Rihanna is just the latest tease N.E.R.D. has dropped on fans regarding its highly anticipated return—the slogan No_One Ever Really Dies was spotted on billboards in random areas around the globe over the summer. Although Pharrell Williams’s group appeared on three tracks on The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge out of Water soundtrack, N.E.R.D. hasn’t produced a complete project of its own since the Nothing album in 2010.

Rihanna is only seen in the video once—at the beginning, shaving a woman’s head in a hotel room—but her catchy flow pretty much dominates the song.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has spit lyrics on a track. Earlier in the year, Rihanna showcased her ebb and flow between rapping and singing when she appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty,” off his chart-topping album Damn.

She rapped on 2007’s “Lemme Get That,” a track from her Good Girl Gone Bad album, as well as 2009 Rated R album cuts including “Wait Your Turn” and “Hard.”

Her 2012 album, Unapologetic, may have featured one of Rihanna’s most popular rapping moments with the single “Pour It Up,” and she also delivered trappy verses on another album cut, “Phresh out the Runway.” That particular album, which was her seventh studio project, seemed to lead to a trend of annual Rihanna raps with 2015’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” 2016’s “Pose” and “Nothing is Promised.”

With her verses, it’s clear why Rihanna has earned another lofty title—the Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B.​