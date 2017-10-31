Rose McGowan faces an arrest warrant just weeks after she leveled rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein—and she can't help but think the two are connected.

Airport police reportedly discovered traces of narcotics among personal items McGowan left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport earlier this year, according to a report from Deadline. Officials from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department told the outlet they have reached out to ask McGowan to make a court appearance in Virginia on a felony charge.

"Are they trying to silence me?" McGowan tweeted on Monday. "There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horseshit."

Authorities reportedly obtained the arrest warrant in February, though it's unclear when McGowan first learned of it.

This isn't the first time the actress has accused the powers that be of attempting to silence her for speaking out about Weinstein. When McGowan was temporarily suspended from Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the first wave of allegations against Weinstein, she said "powerful forces" were at work to keep her quiet. The platform, however, said its moderators had suspended McGowan's account only because she shared a private phone number—a violation of Twitter's terms of service. Twitter users rallied around McGowan, starting the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter to protest the platform's policies, which seemed to permit any amount of virulent hate speech from neo-Nazis but draw a line at McGowan's trespass.

News of McGowan's arrest warrant arrives on the heels of a New York Times report stating McGowan turned down $1 million in hush money from Weinstein, who was said to have offered her the sum in exchange for her signature on a nondisclosure agreement. "I was like—ew, gross, you’re disgusting, I don’t want your money, that would make me feel disgusting," she told the Times.

McGowan has chosen instead to move forward with a kind of scorched-earth crusade against Hollywood, speaking out against the industry's history of protecting sexual abusers.

"I came to be a voice for all of us who've been told we are nothing," McGowan said at Saturday's Women's Convention in Detroit. "For all of us who have been looked down on. For all of us who have been grabbed by the motherfucking pussy."