Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle will be “absolutely fine” if she becomes part of the royal family, Mike Tindall has reportedly said.

Former England rugby player Tindall, who married Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, is the first member of the family to comment on the American’s relationship with Harry.

Speaking to the Sunday People, Tindall said he believed that Suits star Markle would be able to handle the focus that joining the royal family brings, something he experienced when he married Harry’s cousin.

“It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking,” Tindall, a fellow “commoner,” said.

“But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.

“As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine.”

In November, Harry confirmed his relationship with Markle in a statement from Kensington Palace that attacked the media for its “wave of abuse and harassment” of her.

“Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments,” the statement from the prince’s communications secretary read.

According to the report, the prince and Markle were introduced by mutual friend Markus Anderson at a private function in London, and began dating last summer.

The 32-year-old is believed to have met Prince Charles at Balmoral before Kensington Palace confirmed the relationship later in 2016.

Markle is said to be moving to the U.K. and cutting down on her acting commitments.