Suspected New York City truck attacker Sayfullo Saipov planned Tuesday’s terrorist strike for weeks, and notes obtained from the vehicle showed he aligned himself with the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), according to city law enforcement officials.

“Multiple knives” were discovered inside the Home Depot truck used in the attack, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. One of the notes read: “Islamic State would endure forever.”

His plan was apparently fine tuned over the course of weeks. Saipov made “dry runs” prior to the attack, police sources told the New York Post. The suspect drove through the Holland Tunnel twice and his vehicle was once spotted heading over the George Washington Bridge, on October 28.

The vehicle was used to mow down pedestrians—eight of whom were killed, while a dozen others were injured, many critically—on a lower Manhattan bike path situated just blocks from the World Trade Center.

A neighbor of Saipov’s told the Daily Beast he saw the suspect in the vehicle “several times” over the course of the last month.

Miller said Saipov, a Uzbekistan national who was shot in the abdomen by a police officer and sent to the hospital after he was detained, was questioned by investigators but did not elaborate. Earlier reports Wednesday indicated Saipov had almost bragged or was “proud” of the attacks, and further praised the terrorist organization that has claimed similar attacks on the West and called for others.

The commissioner added that the 29-year-old Saipov employed ISIS tactics “almost to a T.” ISIS has not taken credit for the attack, though there was chatter among social media groups that support the group.

With the investigation in early stages, members of Saipov’s family and his friends and associates have reportedly been interviewed or spoken to by authorities. Saipov had a home in Paterson, New Jersey, and Fox 5 New York reported investigators were “looking into 41 possible associates.” He’s also known to have lived in Ohio and Florida, where he obtained the driver’s license he used to rent the truck in New Jersey.

Saipov has a wife and two children and had an apartment with them in Paterson, according to NJ.com.

What federal authorities knew earlier about Saipov came under scrutiny following the attack. In 2015, agents for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit interviewed Saipov over alleged links to two men suspected of being terrorists, ABC News reported Wednesday.

That report at least partly confirmed the idea that officials immediately realized Saipov was known by federal authorities in relation to terrorism, according to The New York Times. Officials said Saipov was at least known about, but it was “unclear” if he was part of a probe by the FBI, the DHS, the NYPD and federal prosecutors who have previously hit five men from Uzbekistan and one from Kazakhstan with ISIS-related charges. The men reportedly were feeding “material support” to ISIS.