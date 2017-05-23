Updated | A 23-year-old man has been identified as the suspected suicide bomber who detonated a device at Manchester Arena in England on Monday night. The explosion occurred in the immediate aftermath of an Ariana Grande concert as the sold-out, 21,000-capacity crowd was filing out of the venue, killing at least 22 people and leaving another 59 injured.

Police said they were investigating the attack as a “terrorist incident until we have further information.” CBS News reported that the attacker was a suicide bomber who traveled to the concert on the subway to Victoria Station and later detonated the explosive device outside of the arena as people were leaving the concert. The suicide bomber suspect was identified by CBS News as Salman Abedi, and NBC News also reported that was his name.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement early Tuesday morning that officials “are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Supporters of the Islamic State group (ISIS) were celebrating the incident in its immediate aftermath. On one Telegram channel, a video was posted linking ISIS to the attack. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the violence.

If confirmed as a terrorist incident, it would be the worst such attack in the United Kingdom since the London bombings in 2005, which left 56 people dead. The explosions came just two months since an attack near Parliament in London, in which six people, including the assailant, were killed.

The bombing in Manchester occurred on the four-year anniversary of the murder of British soldier Lee Rigby by two Islamic extremists.

It's not the first time a European concert venue has been targeted in recent times. In November 2015, a series of coordinated attacks in Paris included an incident at the Bataclan concert hall that killed 90 people.

In a statement on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II offered her “deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event.”

