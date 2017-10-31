The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, says the Trump administration is so “afraid” to discuss its “deplorable” response to Hurricane Maria that it hastily canceled a meeting between her and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after she had flown all the way to Washington on Tuesday.

Carmen Yulín Cruz said she was supposed to meet with FEMA Administrator Brock Long to discuss the agency response to the September 20 hurricane, which to this day has left 75 percent of the island without power—only to discover the meeting had been scrubbed and not even been rescheduled after she landed in the U.S. capital.

“It was deplorable how FEMA acted against the Puerto Rican people,” said Cruz. “What are they afraid of? The truth has to be told, and people all over the world have seen how the Trump administration has treated Puerto Rico.”

It is unclear why FEMA canceled the meeting. Earlier this month, Long said Cruz’s complaints about the agency’s recovery effort amount to just “political noise.”

“We filtered out the mayor a long time ago,” Long told ABC News. “We don’t have time for the political noise.”

But other groups are listening to Cruz. The United Nation’s top human rights panel said on Monday that the U.S territory’s 3.4 million residents are being treated unfairly by their own American government.

“We can’t fail to note the dissimilar urgency and priority given to the emergency response in Puerto Rico compared to the U.S. states affected by hurricanes in recent months,” said Leilani Farha, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on adequate housing.

“All reconstruction efforts should be guided by international human rights standards, ensuring that people can rebuild where they have lived and close to their communities,” the full panel’s statement added. “Reconstruction should aim to increase the resilience of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, housing and hospitals against future natural disasters.”

More than a month after the storm, roughly three-quarters of the island remains without power, the longest blackout in U.S. history, according to the Rhodium Group.

Help is not immediately on the way. Earlier this week, the island moved to terminate a contract with Whitefish Energy, a small Montana firm that won a $300-million no-bid contract to restore power. The firm is linked to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

FEMA did not respond to a call on Tuesday morning.