Sean Spicer, who resigned less than two weeks ago as White House press secretary, could end up remaining with the Trump administration to work on tax policy, according to media reports.

Spicer, who also took on some of the duties of communications director during his time in the administration, resigned on July 21. His decision allegedly was tied to President Donald Trump naming Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier, as communications director. A mere 10 days after that appointment, Scaramucci on Monday was forced out by the new White House chief of staff, John Kelly, leaving the communications director role unfilled.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

It remains to be seen whether Spicer will take on another role in the tumultuous Trump administration. But in what may be an indication, a Trump ally told CNN Tuesday that Spicer has been working on the new tax plan. “My recommendation on this front as they’re moving into tax reform, I would say go and try to keep Sean Spicer around through the tax reform effort,” Jason Miller, who declined to become Trump’s first communications director, told CNN’s New Day.

He added: “If I were General Kelly, I would go talk to Sean and say, ‘Can I get you to stay around through this effort?’ And my guess is he could probably convince Sean to do that.”

When The Daily Mail asked Spicer if he would help the Trump administration pass a tax package, he reportedly said he “will let you know.”

At the daily press briefing Monday, the new White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said she was “not aware” of Spicer returning to the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that ABC producers have been courting Spicer to appear on the next season of Dancing with the Stars. And he reportedly spent a day last week in New York City to meet with executives at major broadcast networks about a new career in TV.

Weeks before he resigned, Spicer stepped out of the public eye as the administration seemingly turned to Huckabee Sanders, who was deputy White House press secretary at the time. She handled briefings in his absence—including in the critical days following the president’s abrupt firing of former FBI Director James Comey—and dismissed repeated questions speculating that she would take over for Spicer on a regular basis.

Kelly, who had been serving as homeland security secretary, took over as chief of staff after Reince Priebus resigned or was fired last week. Many view his appointment as a way to bring some discipline to an apparently chaotic White House.

Trump has denied the White House is in disarray.