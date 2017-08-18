President Trump’s most controversial week in office yet has left many critics asking why his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner did not try to stop him making ill-considered comments blaming “both sides” for the violent pro-white protests in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Seth Meyers was asking the same question on NBC’s Late Night Thursday.

It turns out that Trump and Kushner, the president’s “moderating influence,” were on vacation in Vermont, according to the New York Times.

In fact, Meyers pointed out that Trump and Kushner have been taking a lot of vacations this year—which happen to coincide with fresh disarray in the White House.

“How often do these two go on vacation?” Meyers asked. “Every time something goes haywire in the Trump administration, it seems like they’re nowhere to be found.”

“When Don Jr.’s emails with the Russian lawyer surfaced in July, they were at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho,” Meyers said.

“When Trump was nearing the 100-day milestone with no accomplishments to showcase, they were in Whistler, Canada, for a Passover ski trip.”

One person who did come out in support of Trump after Tuesday’s presser is his chief strategist Steve Bannon. Not that that is a ringing endorsement, said Meyers.

The comedian quipped: “His ties to white nationalists are well known...which is odd because no one disproves that white people are a master race more than Steve Bannon. Look at him. If he tried to do a Nazi salute, he’d throw his back out.”

In a rare interview earlier this week, Bannon said he wants the left to focus on the race debate, so “we can go with economic nationalism [and] we can crush the Democrats.”

“Hey, man, are you trying to sound evil?” said Meyers. “I guess it’s no coincidence that you look like Kuato from Total Recall.”