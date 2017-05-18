Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said on a radio show Wednesday that he would accept a position as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. The job is a senior position that involves coordinating outreach to local law enforcement agencies. “I’m both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position, working for the Trump administration," Clarke said.

Clarke has been one of the more controversial figures to have gained notoriety during Donald Trump's political ascension. Known for wearing a large cowboy hat, Clarke has been an outspoken critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, going so far as to call those protesting Michael Brown's death in Freguson, Missouri, “vultures on a roadside carcass.” It was also reported in April that a mentally ill prison inmate in Clarke's jail died after being deprived of water for seven days. A grand jury recently recommended criminal charges be brought against the jail's staff.

Though Clarke's appointment has not been confirmed, it would not be unexpected consdiering the value Trump places on loyalty (Clarke has long been an unwavering supporter of the president). The news has drawn widespread criticism, as well as renewed scrutiny of Clarke's past actions. In addition to denouncing protesters, those actions have apparently included liking a bizarre array of Twitter posts. Here are some highlights.

