Following the Greatest Royal Rumble, the WWE Superstars of SmackDown Live look to the next pay-per-view, Backlash, on May 6. But what will happen on the go home show this Tuesday night?

The official SmackDown Live preview for the May 1 episode is mainly focused on the developing card at Backlash this Sunday. The major storyline is between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. After Styles defeated Nakamura at WrestleMania 34, the two fought to a double countout at Greatest Royal Rumble. Now, Shinsuke is getting another chance at Styles and his title.

After eliminating Daniel Bryan during the 50-man Royal Rumble, Big Cass looks to continue to make the former SmackDown general manager’s return to in-ring competition an uphill climb. Will the two WWE Superstars square off before their match at Backlash?

Charlotte and Carmella take their own teams into a six-woman tag match before their championship face-off at Backlash. Will Carmella and the IIconics continue to dominate the SmackDown Women’s Division tonight heading into the upcoming pay-per-view?

The Backlash card will be complete after tonight’s SmackDown Live and there will be a lot going on during the May 1 episode. Here’s everything that happened on Tuesday night.

Note: The results are still being compiled. We’ll update as matches conclude.

Here Are The Live WWE SmackDown Results For May 1

Opening Segment

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Backstage with SD general manager Paige, she announces the match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura at Backlash will be No DQ.

Miz TV Segment

Miz bans Daniel Bryan from coming on Miz TV.

He then calls out Seth saying he will recapture the IC Title at Backlash.

Miz welcomes Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton to the show.

MIz tries to get the two to fight each before their match at Backlash but Orton tells Miz that he doesn't strike when he's told. Shelton Benjamin interrupts and says that Randy doesn't deserve the opportunity, which causes Orton to attack Benjamin and a brawl between the four to happen.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton vs The Miz and Shelton Benjamin

Hardy pins Shelton Benjamin after a Swantan Bomb.

After the bell rings, Orton hits Hardy with an RKO.

New Day and The Bar Segment

New Day continues their backstage shenanigans when they are approached by The Bar.

Xavier Woods challenges Sheamus in a match for later in the night.

Rusev Day Segment

Rusev and Aiden English are backstage ready to celebrate Rusev Day, when Lana comes in to join them.

English leaves and Lana says that something is holding him back.

Big Cass Segment

Big Cass comes out and says he wants to talk to Daniel Bryan.

A little person, dressed as Daniel Bryan, comes out and Cass mocks him and stands tall.

AJ Styles/Nakamura Segment

AJ comes out and is interviewed by Renee. He calls Nakamura a coward and at Backlash, Styles can break the rules just like Shinsuke does.

Nakamura wants an apology but Styles says if he wants an apology he needs to come down to the ring. Samoa Joe enters.

Joe says that he's gotten so emotional that he's not focused on the correct match. Joe says he will prove that Roman Reigns is a failure after he defeats him at Backlash. He adds that after he defeats Roman, no matter if its Styles or Nakamura, he is coming for the WWE Championship.

Nakamura's music hits and Joe turns around waiting for Shinsuke, when the Artist hits AJ Styles with another low blow. He then hits AJ with a Kinchasa.

Sheamus (with Cesaro) vs Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston and Big E)

Xavier Woods defeats Sheamus via pinfall after a rollup

Backstage with Paige

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville go into Paige's office.

Paige makes a match next week between Becky Lynch and Mandy Rose.

Rose and Deville are confused as to why they aren't getting title matches with Paige being the GM. Paige explains they need to earn it and says that Absolution is dead.

Charlotte/Becky Lynch/Asuka vs Carmella/Peyton Royce/Billie Kay