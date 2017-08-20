The excitement of the upcoming solar eclipse has not escaped Ivanka Trump, who posted an explainer to social media for those who want to know how it works.

The first daughter has written a number of posts about Monday’s eclipse, which will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the country, with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska, in the past 38 years.

“Wondering how it works? In a solar ‪#eclipse, the moon passes between the sun & Earth & blocks all or part of the sun for up to about 3 hrs,” Ivanka wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

However, in each location the eclipse will last for just minutes, so anyone who is expecting a three-hour total blackout in the middle of the day may be a little disappointed.

The first daughter also shared a map with her followers explaining the science behind the eclipse, which will see the path of totality spanning 14 states across the U.S.

But her tweet was not well-received by a number of people on social media, who responded to her map with criticism of how her father Donald Trump handled the aftermath of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, in which one counter-protester was killed and others injured.

"Thanks Ivanka. But we don't need your help understanding the eclipse. Perhaps you should help your dad understand what nazis stand for," one said, while others made similar disparaging remarks about the president and questioned the first daughter's views on climate change.

Prior to sharing the eclipse explainer, Ivanka had shared a tweet on August 18 detailing her excitement about the coast-to-coast total eclipse, which begins at 10.15am on the West Coast (Pacific time) and ends on the East Coast at 2.45pm Eastern time (or 11.45am Pacific time), with the beginning of the eclipse visible from around 90 minute prior to that and for several hours afterwards, the American Astronomical Society reported.

“On Monday, the US will witness its first total solar ‪#eclipse since 1979. It will be visible in every state. Where will you be? ‪#Eclipse2017,” she wrote.

It is estimated that more than 7.4 million people will pay a visit to places in the path of totality on Monday, with the event proving to be a massive tourist attraction for those states where a total eclipse is visible.