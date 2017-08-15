Arsenal has put up a fierce stance over the future of Alexis Sanchez. “He is not for sale,” is the constant message from Arsene Wenger’s mouth, but it doesn’t seem to be getting through to Manchester City.

Despite spending about £250 million this summer (around $324 million) on new recruits, Pep Guardiola is not finished. According to the Daily Telegraph, City will test the resolve of Arsenal once more before the transfer window closes by making an £60 million ($78m) offer.

The report says that City is willing to make Sanchez the highest paid player in the Premier League by offering him £400,000 a week, including bonuses and image rights, to lure him from the Emirates Stadium.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

Despite Wenger’s adamant approach to Sanchez, uncertainty still surrounds the Chilean forward due to his absence. Although he was sat in the stands at the Emirates Stadium on Friday for Arsenal’s dramatic 4-3 win over Leicester City, he is said to be unavailable due to abdominal pains. He may even miss this coming weekend’s match with Stoke City, too.

Dan Istitene/Getty

Sanchez has already worked with Guardiola, signed by the Spaniard during his time at Barcelona. Together, they won four trophies in two seasons, before Guardiola left for a sabbatical.

Related: Chelsea to Land £35 Million Star From Premier League Rival Arsenal

Chelsea has also been linked with a move for Sanchez but, like City, Arsenal does not want to sell to a direct rival, fearing the harm he could do. The more likely destination has been Bayern Munich, capable of paying Sanchez’s high wages and not a direct rival of Arsenal.

If the saga rumbles on into January unresolved, the north London club will not have a say over the type of jersey Sanchez next wears, for he will be free to speak to any club he likes and come to a pre-contract agreement.

Arsenal already has reinforcements at the Emirates Stadium this summer. The Gunners signed Alexandre Lacazette for a club record £46.5 million ($60m), with the Frenchman scoring on his debut while Olivier Giroud came off the bench to head in a dramatic winner.

After such a positive result, Arsenal may be willing to consider a high offer for Sanchez instead of letting him go for free next summer.