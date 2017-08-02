Arsenal is considering making a bid for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri after it appeared to have missed out on Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, according to reports.

Arsene Wenger’s team has pursued Lemar, the 27-year-old midfielder, throughout this transfer window but looks to be late to Monaco’s summer sale.

The Ligue 1 champion has sold key members of its team, as Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko have all left, while Kylian Mbappe could be on the verge of a world-record departure.

Monaco is reportedly unwilling to sell Lemar, causing Arsenal change direction. According to ESPN, Wenger is now interested in Seri—the 26 year old put in impressive performances for Nice and Arsenal regularly scouted him last season.

Seri, the Ivory Coast international, was named in the Ligue 1 team of the year for his showing last season.

Rival Tottenham Hotspur is also said to be interested in the midfielder, but ESPN suggested Seri may remain at Nice should the French club qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal has had a busy transfer window this summer, having broken its club record for French striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and signing left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

Wenger is also looking to hold onto key individuals. Alexis Sanchez returned to training at the club’s London Colney training base Tuesday, with The Times saying Wenger told the Chilean that he would not be allowed to leave for a Premier League rival.

Sanchez had been linked with a move to Manchester City and Chelsea.