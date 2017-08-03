With Neymar on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee, Barcelona will have £198 million (about $261 million) to spend to replace him.

The Brazilian forward reportedly landed in Porto on Thursday for a medical ahead of his dramatic transfer to the French capital. Ernesto Valverde, the new Barcelona coach, will now need to replace Neymar, who was part of a front three with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez which scored a combined 111 goals last season.

Europe’s biggest clubs will fear losing their best players with the financial might of Barcelona and the attraction of Catalonia. Here, Newsweek looks at the potential replacements for Neymar at the Camp Nou.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty

Philippe Coutinho

A Brazilian playmaker for a Brazilian playmaker, Barcelona’s pursuit of Coutinho has been ongoing since long before Neymar’s apparent departure from Catalonia. Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Coutinho is not for sale, but the 25-year-old is reportedly interested in the transfer. Last season, Coutinho scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Liverpool and has proved to be the star player in Klopp’s team.

Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona’s La Liga rival Real Madrid was meant to be the team leading the race for Monaco’s Mbappe, but now Valverde’s team has been linked to the 18-year-old. Mbappe is likely to cost around £161 million, a sum that Barcelona would be able to easily pay after the Neymar sale. As well as Real, Mbappe is also wanted by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Related: Chelsea, Liverpool Fear Losing Star Player, Manchester City Close to World Record Signing

Eden Hazard

Chelsea had endured the efforts of Real Madrid to buy Eden Hazard over the last year, but now Barcelona could be in for the Belgian forward. Hazard has proven his ability, with the 26-year-old being compared to Real’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Barca’s Lionel Messi. Antonio Conte’s Chelsea has managed to hold onto Hazard, who was named PFA Player of the Year in 2015 and was a key figure in the title-winning team last season.

Antoine Griezmann

The cold conditions of Manchester in England was said to be behind Antoine Griezmann’s decision not to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this summer. The French forward instead decided to remain at Atletico Madrid, but a possible move to Catalonia could be attractive for Griezmann—where the sun, of course, will be shining.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentinian 23-year-old shone on the European stage during the last campaign, helping take Juventus to the final of the Champions League against Real Madrid. The match ended in defeat for Dybala and Juventus, but the Italian team knocked Barcelona out on the way to the final and Dybala showed his qualities to his potential suitors. Dybala scored twice in Turin against Barcelona, and his style would fit in with Valverde’s front three.