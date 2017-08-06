After 11 weeks off without competitive football, Arsenal and Chelsea will meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the Community Shield.

The Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of August 12, but Antonio Conte’s championship winning Chelsea and Arsene Wenger’s FA Cup holder Arsenal will battle for the Community Shield.

The match will kick-off at 2 p.m. in the United Kingdom with FOX Sports 1 showing coverage from 9 a.m. Eastern Time, or you can watch it online here.

It will be the first opportunity to see the two team’s signings in competitive action after their pre-seasons. Conte has completed significant business, bringing Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata to Chelsea this summer, while Wenger has signed Sead Kolasinac and club record transfer Alexandre Lacazette.

Conte is hoping Bakayoko will be fit enough to make his debut for Chelsea after a £34 million move (about $45 million), while Morata is likely to start for the Blues. The Spaniard will replace his compatriot Diego Costa as the team’s main striker after Conte told Costa he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Costa was Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League last season. Wenger will be hoping Lacazette will be Arsenal’s top scorer this coming campaign after he broke the club record to sign the French striker from Lyon for £46.5 million (about $61 million).

Lacazette has already scored in preseason for the Gunners, and will likely be in the starting line-up on Sunday. Wenger may also start him alongside Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean forward, who the Arsenal manager insists will remain at the Emirates Stadium this season.