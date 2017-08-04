Chelsea is expecting to receive a formal transfer request from one of its stars from the 2014-15 and 2016-17 title-winning seasons.

The club has seen plenty of comings and going since Antonio Conte arrived, but he has delivered success. Across London, at White Hart Lane, Tottenham is still without a signing but in today’s transfer round-up Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of changing that.

There is also the latest on Manchester City target Kylian Mbappe, as the Monaco forward is still yet to decide his future. Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors swirling across the Premier League:

Spanish striker Diego Costa will submit a written transfer request to Chelsea, according to The Independent, as the 28-year-old looks to secure his future. Conte told Costa at the end of last season that he would not be in his plans going forward, and the Italian has signed Alvaro Morata as a replacement. But Costa remains a Chelsea player. A return to Atletico Madrid is possible but Chelsea reportedly wants £50 million for the deal.

The Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone could also see a transfer deal agreed in the Premier League that would please him but not involve his club. Simeone’s son Giovanni Simeone has drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Pochettino is considering making a bid to Genoa for the 22-year-old forward, according to the Daily Mirror.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes the club will have to sell Gareth Bale if it is to buy Kylian Mbappe from Monaco this summer, according to Marca, as the 18-year-old forward will cost around £161 million.

Arsenal is looking to offload Spanish striker Lucas Perez this summer after only signing him last summer. Newcastle United is one of the clubs heading the queue for the 28-year-old but, according to TalkSport, Rafa Benitez faces competition for Perez from a variety of other clubs.

Liverpool continues to wait for Southampton target Virgil van Dijk this summer. The Dutch center back has been training on his own after telling new Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wants to leave the St Mary’s. According to The Daily Telegraph, Van Dijk is likely to miss the first game of the season for Southampton as his future is still unresolved.

Watford is looking to do some more business before the Premier League season starts. According to IBTimes, Marco Silva’s club has made an enquiry about Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno , while the Watford Observer says the club is still hoping to sign 30-year-old winger Aaron Lennon on loan from Everton.