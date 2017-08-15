The start of the Premier League season may be a whole new relaxing experience for managers next season.

By next summer, a rule could be in place that will see the transfer window close before the Premier League season begins, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The news will please Jurgen Klopp who is trying to hold onto Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool and Paul Clement who is desperate to have Gylfi Sigurdsson beyond August 31.

But, for now, the rules are yet to change, and Premier League clubs are still looking to poach from rivals in the final few weeks of the window.

Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors swirling around the Premier League:

We begin with a club trying to land one of its rival’s star players. Chelsea is growing increasingly confident that it will sign English midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain from Arsenal for £35 million (about $45 million), according to the London Evening Standard . Antonio Conte is desperate to add to his depleted squad.

But one Chelsea player has been ordered to return. After Diego Costa claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail on Monday that the west London club had treated him like a “criminal,” Chelsea has now ordered the Spanish striker back to Stamford Bridge, the Guardian says, and that he must meet demands before being sold. Costa says he wants to return to Atletico Madrid.

IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty

Another player who could be on the move to Spain is Philippe Coutinho, as Barcelona wants the Brazilian to replace Neymar at the Camp Nou. But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be sold, and the Mirror reports that midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson will look to convince Coutinho to remain at Anfield this season.

Liverpool is likely, however, to miss out on long-term target Virgil van Dijk , according to Yahoo. The Southampton defender wants a move away from St. Mary’s but is reportedly more likely to end up at Chelsea or Manchester City, although the club has slapped a £70 million price tag on the Dutch center back.

Tottenham has made little headlines in the transfer market this summer, bar for its notable inactivity; Spurs is yet to spend a penny while others reach up to £250 million. But that could be about to change as The Independent says Davinson Sanchez, the 21-year-old Colombian defender, has told Ajax he wants to leave for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.