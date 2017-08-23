And the countdown continues. Just eight days to go until each Premier League manager will have to make do with the players he has—well, until January anyway.

Over in west London, Antonio Conte seems the most desperate manager in the division to get deals over the line before the August 31 deadline. His Chelsea team may be Premier League champion, but the Italian coach is linked with a few high-class players.

On Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp has the opposite problem. The Liverpool manager cannot wait for the transfer window to close as he desperately looks to keep hold of his most valued, and sought-after players.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors in the Premier League with little over a week remaining:

Chelsea has at least three players on its list of targets over the next week, two of which currently play at Leicester City. Conte’s team is closing in on a deal for central midfielder Danny Drinkwater, which is likely to see a fee of around £30 million (about $38 million), according to the Daily Mirror, while also considering making a bid for 30-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.

Related: The Six Massive Transfer Deals That Could Still Happen

The same newspaper also says Chelsea is keen on Italian midfielder Antonio Candreva, who has been told he can leave Inter Milan for £25 million (about $32 million). The board at Stamford Bridge are not keen on signing players past their peak, however, because there is no sell-on value.

At Anfield, Klopp and Liverpool thought they had seen off Barcelona’s interest in Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, but not quite yet, apparently. The Spanish giant will make a fourth and final bid for the 25-year-old in the region of £136 million, according to The Sun.

Related: Manchester United and Chelsea on Alert as Top Target Enters Crunch Talks

Chelsea is not the only London club looking to do some last-minute business. Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham is looking to sign Paris Saint Germain defender Serge Aurier, who has been linked to both Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Manchester City will return to West Bromwich Albion with a second bid for center back Jonny Evans, a former Manchester United defender, having seen an £18 million offer rejected last week, ESPN says.

French Ligue 1 club Marseille has confirmed, according to the Daily Telegraph, that it would be interested in signing Chelsea outcast Diego Costa this summer if he cannot complete a deal to Atletico Madrid.

Costa, the Spanish striker, is not wanted by Chelsea and his desire is to return to Atletico, his former club.

And finally, Crystal Palace is looking to sign Scottish winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig, according to the Guardian. The 20-year-old has worked with Palace’s new sporting director Dougie Freeman before, at Nottingham Forest.

IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty