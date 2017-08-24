Just one week remains for Premier League clubs to complete last-minute business in the transfer window.

After August 31, the opportunity will be closed for four months, until January, so there is quite a bit of speculation around this morning about comings and goings.

Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news, rumors and whispers swirling around the Premier League:

Chelsea has been rocked as The Times reports that Barcelona will make a late bid for 29-year-old Brazilian winger Willian, who has been the best player for Antonio Conte’s team so far this season.

But Chelsea is trying to complete some deals of its own. According to the Daily Telegraph, Conte’s team has made a new £35 million bid for Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Chamberlain is not the only Arsenal player of interest to clubs. Italian team Inter Milan has made an offer for German defender Shkodran Mustafi, planning a season-long loan with a view to a £20 million deal the following season, the Daily Mirror says.

After completing the signing of center back Davinson Sanchez and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, Tottenham is considering some more deals before the window closes. According to TalkSport, Mauricio Pochettino’s team is preparing a new offer for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, a player also linked with a move to Juventus.

The same newspaper also says that Jonny Evans’ move to Manchester City from West Brom looks likely to be completed next week, with a fee in the region of £30 million.

West Ham is considering a bid for Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, according to the Sunderland Echo, but Slaven Bilic’s team is yet to make an offer for the 23-year-old.

If you thought the Neymar deal was big, there is potential for this summer to go even bigger. According to The Sun, Lionel Messi’s father has been in talks with Manchester City about a potential move from Barcelona this summer.

And finally, former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina could be on his way from Italy to France. The 34-year-old Napoli goalkeeper is wanted by Paris Saint Germain, according to AS.