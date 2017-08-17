The last two weeks of the summer transfer window will be frantic for Antonio Conte more than any other manager as he looks for new signings to galvanize the underperforming Premier League champion.

Despite Chelsea spending £150 million (about $193 million) this summer, the Italian coach is desperately in search of new additions to his squad. While Tottenham hasn’t made a signing this window, it has also retained its players, something Chelsea hasn't managed—Conte lost Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa is believed to be leaving.

But Conte is not the only manager on the lookout for new signings. Manchester City’s £250 million spending spree doesn’t look over, while Manchester United is planning on bringing back a fan favorite to Old Trafford.

Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors swirling around the Premier League as the transfer window gradually begins to shut:

Chelsea looks set to miss out on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose as Spurs is not willing to entertain any offers for the 27-year-old, according to the London Evening Standard. Chelsea was willing to pay £50 million for Rose and would have doubled his salary, following the defender’s comments last week that he wasn’t paid what he was worth.

But Chelsea has not given up on its other target at left-back. Conte is relying on Juventus’ Alex Sandro to hand in a transfer request after it had two bids rejected by the Italian giant, the London Evening Standard also reported. But the fee is likely to be at least £60 million.

Manchester United might have found a way to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford this summer, according to The Independent. The 35-year-old Swedish striker was released by United after getting injured at the end of last season, and is still unlikely to play until the new year. But Jose Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to return with a part-time coaching role.

Across town, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has had an £18 million bid for West Brom defender Jonny Evans rejected, according to the BBC. The move would be controversial after Evans played for Manchester United for so many years, but it has been done before. Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez played in both red and sky blue.

Tottenham continues to search for its first signing of the season, but it doesn’t look likely to be Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop, according to the Daily Mail, after Lyon outbid the north London club’s £9 million offer.

Leicester City wants £40 million from Chelsea for midfielder Danny Drinkwater but Conte’s club has offered £25 million plus add-ons, also according to the Daily Mail. Should Chelsea meet Leicester’s demands it would see all the cash received for Matic spent on Drinkwater.