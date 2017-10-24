After Everton’s board decided enough was enough on Monday and sacked its manager Ronald Koeman, it now faces the task of finding a replacement for him.

With a summer that saw £150 million (about $198 million) spent on players, Everton has shown ambition. But Koeman’s replacement will first have to guide the team to safety, for Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal saw the club slip into the relegation zone.

So, here, Newsweek takes a look and analyzes the men who have been linked with the hot seat at Goodison Park:

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Sean Dyche

The Burnley manager could be a representative for the Conservative Party given his reputation: strong and stable. Dyche has propelled Burnley from a mediocre Championship club to mid-table in the Premier League, beating Chelsea and Liverpool in the last year.

David Unsworth

Beware the caretaker’s curse. A legend around Goodison, Unsworth played more than 300 games for the club and has been placed in charge temporarily. He reportedly wants the job permanently but that never ends too well. Just ask Roberto di Matteo or Craig Shakespeare.

Related: Jurgen Klopp seems to have found a way to fund a new defense at Liverpool

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty

Marco Silva

Despite being unable to save Hull City last season, Silva’s stock has risen hugely. He came close to the great escape with the Tigers and since being appointed Watford manager has made the Hornets into an attractive team that is, incredibly, competing for the top four.

Carlo Ancelotti

And this is where the ambition comes in. Ancelotti has won three Champions League titles and the domestic championship in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. He is one of the most successful coaches available after being sacked by Bayern Munich. So would he be interested in a relegation scrap?

Thomas Tuchel

Again, the interest in Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund coach, shows the desire Everton fans and board have for the club. Tuchel succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund and continued the attractive style of football the team has played for the last few years.