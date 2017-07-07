It has come as a surprise to the Premier League that Everton is the highest spending team in English football so far this summer.

Ronald Koeman’s team finished sixth last season and it has shown serious intent to make a challenge on the top-four ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, determined to break into the Champions League.

So far, Everton has spent £83 million (about $107 million), the most it has ever spent in a summer. But with Romelu Lukaku expected to leave the club and join Manchester United for at least £75 million (some reports suggest it could be a world-record £100 million), Everton’s spending is likely not yet over. Here, Newsweek takes a look at how the team may line up next season.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

Shaun Botterill/Getty

Goalkeeper

Sunderland may have had a disappointing season during the last campaign, but for Jordan Pickford it was a successful one. The 23-year-old came to prominence as one of the best young goalkeepers in the league, and Everton certainly thought so, having paid £24 million for the Englishman. Pickford will likely start as Koeman’s first-choice goalkeeper, ahead of Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg, or be transitioned.

Defense

Despite the spending at Goodison Park, it would take a big talent to remove either Seamus Coleman, the Irish right-back, or Leighton Baines, the English left-back, from their positions. At 32, Baines may see 21-year-old full-back Brendan Galloway brought in in his place occasionally, though.

At the heart of the defense, Koeman has solidity. Ashley Williams was signed last summer from Swansea City, and will continue to lead the team, with a new partner. Everton paid a club record-equalling £30 million to bring Michael Keane to Goodison Park, despite strong interest from Manchester United.

Related: Why Manchester United’s Future May Not Be as Bright as Everton’s

Midfield

Koeman will purr at the strength in the core of his team. In front of Keane and Williams, Morgan Schneiderlin will be alongside Idrissa Gueye after the two joined the club last season from Manchester United and Aston Villa, respectively. Schneiderlin brings a class to the midfield, linking the defense and attack, while Gueye is seen by some as the next N’Golo Kante. They will be joined by Davy Klaassen in the midfield, the Dutchman who joined from Ajax for £23 million will have the license to join in with the attack while Schneiderlin and Gueye help protect that impressive back four.

Attack

The changes continue further upfield. Romelu Lukaku looks certain to be heading out of Goodison Park, with Everton signing Sandro Ramirez, a center forward, from Malaga earlier this month. But the club is reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud as a replacement for Lukaku, a signing that would certainly be a real statement in the league.

Whoever leads the Toffees’ attack will be joined by new signing Henry Onyekuru, the 20-year-old winger signed from Belgian club KAS Eupen. But there is a real possibility that the Everton attack may also include Wayne Rooney next season, the man who made a name for himself in English football as the 16-year-old who beat David Seaman from 30 yards at Highbury and went on to win every possible trophy in English football with Manchester United.