While the Cavaliers may not have impressed in the early weeks of the season, they put in an extra effort on Monday night at LeBron James’ Halloween party.

After losing to the Knicks on Sunday night, Cleveland players put in a better performance 24 hours later as they turned up to the annual event in a variety of costumes.

James, as host, turned up as Pennywise, the dancing clown from Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel It, while some of his teammates went for less scary characters.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Kyle Korver may have been the MVP for the night after dressing up as Willy Wonka and appearing with two Oompa Loompas for the night, to complete his outfit from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Related: LeBron James is “intimidating” for new Cleveland teammates, says Tyronn Lue

Isaiah Thomas, making his first appearance at the party as a Cavs player, turned up as rapper Eazy E, while Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian went for a Game of Thrones theme.

The couple dressed up as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen. Take a look at the best outfits from the night: