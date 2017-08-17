Kevin Durant Opens Up on Whether LeBron James Should Be Traded From Cavs

Golden State star Kevin Durant insists the Cavaliers shouldn’t trade LeBron James but believes Cleveland could be a force without him.

Durant, who was part of the Warriors team that beat James and the Cavs in the NBA Finals earlier this summer, entered into a debate about his rival on social media.

Responding to rapper Lil Dicky, who once featured Durant in one of his music videos, the Warriors man claimed Cleveland would be foolish to allow James to leave.

After Lil Dicky said the team should “one thousand percent” trade James, Durant jumped in and said that you “can’t trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards."

James is believed to be unsettled, though. After losing the NBA championship and seeing Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert fire General Manager David Griffin, the 32-year-old is reported to be frustrated and can opt out of his contract next summer.

Because of this, Lil Dicky said that if he were James, he would “despise Gilbert for a variety of reasons.” He also told Durant that he thought Gilbert would want to get “something back this time” after James left Cavs for Miami Heat in 2010. “He’s gone,” Lil Dicky said.

But although Durant said he understood the situation, he added that James, the three-time NBA champion, was not a unique player, suggesting Cavs could not treat him like any other.

He added: “Last time he left they got like 3 number one picks. So either way they are good lol.”

Cleveland, however, will not want to lose both James and Kyrie Irving, who made a trade request earlier this summer; that could be nuclear.

Ezra Shaw/Getty