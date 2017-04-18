Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has suggested he may end his decade-long career at Anfield this summer ahead of contract negotiations with Jurgen Klopp, according to reports.

The 30-year-old Brazilian played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but has been used more regularly as a substitute this season.

Speaking after the victory at The Hawthorns, which strengthened Liverpool’s push for Champions League football next season, Lucas hinted that he may not be at Anfield to feature in the European competition.

Reuters / Phil Noble

“There is no doubt about my commitment to Liverpool, I just need to wait until the end of the season, work hard and make a decision together with the club,” Leiva said, as quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

“I have been here long enough and if the time comes for me to go somewhere else I think I will leave with the feeling that I did everything I could.

“I am getting to the stage of my career where I think I can help a lot, off the pitch of course, but on the pitch as well.”

Lucas has played 242 times for Liverpool since joining from Brazilian club Gremio in 2007.

But in that 10 years the defensive midfielder has only won one trophy with the club, a League Cup in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish.

Italian giant Inter Milan is reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Lucas should he leave Anfield, having made an attempt to sign him in January.