Liverpool will begin preparations for next season’s Premier League campaign at Tranmere next week before heading to Hong Kong and Germany, but Jurgen Klopp will have a hotline back to Anfield.

Klopp has already made his first major signing of the summer, bringing former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah to Merseyside from Roma for £34 million ($44 million).

But with Liverpool back in the Champions League after finishing fourth in England last season, as well as challenging for the title again, Klopp will need to continue investing this summer.

So, how could the team line up next season? Newsweek takes a look:

Goalkeeper

Possibly Liverpool’s most controversial position last season was the man—or men, rather—between the posts. Simon Mignolet started and finished the season as first choice, but Jurgen Klopp had signed and will likely transition Loris Karius as his No. 1 again at some point.

Defense

Klopp’s back four may be the area he fiddles with the most this summer. The impressive Nathaniel Clyne will continue to defend at right-back, while also marauding up the right wing, alongside Dejan Lovren in central defense. Liverpool’s interest in Virgil van Dijk signals Klopp’s interest in strengthening the heart of his defense, and now the club seems to have turned to Emanuel Mammana of Lyon. Klopp also wants to relieve James Milner of his duties at left-back, and Brazilian Henrique Dalbert , currently at Nice, seems the intended target.

Midfield

Liverpool is reportedly considering breaking its club transfer record in order to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer in a deal believed to be worth around £70 million. The 22-year-old Guinea midfielder appears to be a top target for Klopp, who would likely play him alongside German Emre Can in the Liverpool midfield next season.

In front of that duo Liverpool hopes Philippe Coutinho will remain. The Brazilian midfielder has been the club’s outstanding player since Luis Suarez left in 2014, but his talents have attracted interest from Europe’s giants with financial weight. Barcelona has been linked to a move for the 25-year-old, but recent reports suggest Paris Saint Germain would pay £70 million for Coutinho.

Attack

When it was purring, Liverpool’s attack was virtually unstoppable last season with fluid interpassing displays causing havoc for opposition defenders. This season, Klopp has at least one new addition. Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian winger who failed to impress at Chelsea, was signed from Roma last month and is likely to start on the right, cutting in on his lethal left boot. Klopp will hope Salah can have a similar impact on his team as Sadio Mane did last summer after arriving from Southampton. The Senegalese forward will be a key figure in Liverpool’s campaign, playing alongside Brazilian Roberto Firmino at the spear of the attack.

