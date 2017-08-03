Jurgen Klopp has been in constant contact with Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe as he looks to pull off the most dramatic transfer hijack of the summer, according to reports.

Mbappe, the 18-year-old starlet in France’s Ligue 1, has been the subject of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer after producing a stunning campaign last season.

Real Madrid was reportedly prepared to offer £161 million (about $213 million) for Mbappe, a would-be world record sum, that many clubs would not be able to afford. Pep Guardiola says Manchester City would be capable of paying the fee too.

But both City and Real could be pipped to the transfer by Liverpool, as French newspaper L’Equipe says Klopp has been regularly talking with Mbappe throughout the summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Mbappe scored 24 goals in 41 games for Monaco last season, including six in the Champions League to take the French club to the semifinals of the tournament.

The huge £161 million fee demanded by Monaco for Mbappe would almost triple Liverpool’s club transfer record. But should Philippe Coutinho leave Anfield for £100 million this summer, then Klopp would have the funds available to him.

The availability of funds looks to be dependent on Neymar’s world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain. Should Barcelona lose the Brazilian for £198 million, Ernesto Valverde’s team is said to want Coutinho as his replacement at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool has already signed Mohamed Salah this summer, for £34 million from Roma, and could still sign Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk after the Dutch defender has reportedly requested a move away from St Mary’s.

Klopp’s team begins its new Premier League season at Vicarage Road, taking on Marco Silva’s Watford on August 12.

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty