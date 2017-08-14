Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will bid for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne if he needs to replace Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

Liverpool’s most creative spark last season, Coutinho may be on his way out of Anfield this summer and heading for Catalonia.

The club's owners released a statement on Friday insisting Coutinho would not be for sale after reports that Barcelona was willing to pay £120 million ($156 million) for the 25-year-old. But hours later, Coutinho delivered a transfer request to Liverpool.

Now, despite Klopp’s and his club’s resolve about holding onto their star player, they will have to consider potential replacement should he end up leaving, and Insigne is one possibility.

According to the Daily Mirror, Klopp has long been an admirer of 26-year-old Insigne, who plays in a similar position to Coutinho and scored 20 goals in Serie A last season. He is reported to be valued at around £60 million ($78m).

Alex Broadway/Getty

Like Liverpool, Napoli says Insigne is not for sale, with the club facing the start of the Italian season next weekend and a Champions League campaign. But should Liverpool give in to selling Coutinho, it would have enough financial might to prise Insigne from Napoli.

There is still the possibility that Liverpool will hold onto Coutinho, as he is not the only man lined up by Barcelona as a potential replacement for Neymar, sold to Paris Saint Germain for £198 million ($257 million) earlier this month.

Ousmane Dembele, the Borussia Dortmund striker, is being considered and he has also shown strong interest to move to the Nou Camp. Last week, Dembele failed to turn up for training with Dortmund or get in contact with the club. Each team has until August 31, when the transfer window closes, to resolve the situation.