Although the game provided drama and entertainment for the neutral, Jurgen Klopp will have been dissatisfied with Liverpool's start to the Premier League season.

Away to Watford, at Vicarage Road on Saturday, Liverpool saw a lead slip away twice and had to settle for a draw. Free-flowing, creative Liverpool was at its best going forward but, also, at its typical worst at the back.

Sadio Mane returned to the ranks after injury kept him out of the team at the end of last season, scoring the first goal for Klopp’s team. Then, new summer signing Mohamed Salah, £34 million (about $44 million) from Roma, looked to have won the game as Liverpool went 3-2 ahead with half an hour to play, only to see a late equalizer from Miguel Britos.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

With Mane and Salah joining the impressive Roberto Firmino up front, Klopp’s attack looked as lethal as ever. But his defense was crying out for organization and more quality.

All three of Watford’s goals game from poor marking by the Merseysiders. The defense, it seemed, was the first area Klopp would strengthen this summer, with Liverpool set to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Related: Liverpool Identifies Philippe Coutinho Replacement as Barcelona Ups Offer

DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty

It has turned out not to be, so far, with Liverpool apologizing to the St Mary’s club for its pursuit of the Dutch center back and withdrawing interest. There is, though, still a chance that Van Dijk could begin September playing football at Anfield after he submitted a transfer request.

Although Liverpool possesses one of the league’s strongest forward lines, it is still lacking. Last season, of the six defeats Klopp’s team suffered in the Premier League, only one game against a team that finished in the top half of the table — and that was Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

Related: Liverpool Fends Off Coutinho Bids, Now Faces Offer For Other Star Player

These losses, in most cases, came when Liverpool was up against teams that put out a regimented team, wary of throwing too many men forward. Games like this required a big man up front, a striker who could score from a set piece or bully his way to goal; a player Liverpool doesn’t have.

This is an area Klopp should consider, but the German manager seems satisfied with his squad and determined to play with his philosophy.

But with Liverpool competing in both the Premier League and Champions League this season, will one signing be enough for Klopp to finally deliver some silverware?