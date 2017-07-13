Liverpool may have lost its top transfer target Naby Keita after RB Leipzig insisted the midfielder was not for sale, according to reports.

Keita, the 22-year-old Guinean, has been the player at the top of Jurgen Klopp’s transfer wish list this summer, with a price tag of £70 million (about $91 million).

But Leipzig, according to the Daily Mail, has made it clear to Liverpool that Keita is not an option, even for a record £100 million (about $129 million) contract.

And in a blow to Klopp, the report says that Leipzig has even contacted the Premier League club to make its position clear.

Liverpool has completed some transfer business this summer, signing Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34 million (about $44 million).

Salah spent two years playing for Chelsea, but was sent out on loan twice, to Fiorentina and Roma.

The signing of 25-year-old Salah has been the best moment of the summer for Liverpool and Klopp after they missed out on previous targets.

Last month, the Anfield club issued an apology to Southampton after pursuing Dutch center back Virgil van Dijk. The defender remains at St Mary’s and Liverpool said it had "ended its interest" in signing him.

Klopp’s team began its preseason tour on Wednesday night, beating Tranmere Rovers 4-0. The team faces Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Liverpool then travels to Hong Kong and Germany, with a stop in Ireland, before the Premier League season begins on August 12 at Vicarage Road against Watford.

