As Manchester United prepared for its crucial Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday evening, José Mourinho had plenty of match-winners to choose from.

Paul Pogba, the £90 million ($117 million) star summer signing, who scored the opening goal of the game against Ajax, impressed in this final by dominating the center of the pitch. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been the key player for Manchester United in the tournament this year, scoring five times before Wednesday’s final, where he netted the second and critical goal of the game. And then there was the likes of Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford who have both provided pivotal goals to deliver a return to the Champions League for United.

But, on Wednesday evening, the understated star of the show was Marouane Fellaini, in Mourinho’s midfield. When the big Belgian arrived from Everton in 2013, he was derided. There was no way this awkward, gangly player could make it at the heart of United’s midfield. But his statistics from the Europa League final show the importance of Fellaini’s role.

Mike Hewitt/Getty

Pass completion ratio: 83 percent (1st in his team)

Aerial duels won: 15 (1st)

Touches: 61 (1st)

Key Passes: 2 (1st)

Take-ons: 3 (1st)

Tackles: 5 (2nd)

Assists: 1 (joint 1st)

Shots: 1 (joint 2nd)

*All statistics collected via the whoscored.com website.