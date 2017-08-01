Manchester United Has a New Love, and It’s Not Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku or Victor Lindelof

Manchester United fans have learned to fall in love again and again at Old Trafford over the years, from Bobby Charlton to Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Matt Busby to Sir Alex Ferguson.

More recently, romance blossomed with Jose Mourinho after he delivered three trophies in his first season at United. But soon a new kind of love could be in place each week at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United is in discussions for an agreement to advertise the popular dating app Tinder on the sleeve of its jersey.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

The positioning of the advertisement is a new opportunity available to Premier League clubs as of next season, and the Mail says Tinder is willing to pay £12 million (about $16 million) a year to hold that position.

Manchester United’s main sponsor is U.S. car manufacturer Chevrolet, which pays £50 million a year to be on the front of the red jersey.

Related: Is this how Nemanja Matic will fit in at Manchester United?

Tinder has 50 million users and the report says it is looking for a global following, which is something Manchester United certainly has. The dating app already has a partnership with Italian Serie A club Napoli.

Meanwhile, United has been busy spending its money during this transfer window. Mourinho brought Swedish center back Victor Lindelof to Old Trafford from Benfica for £31 million in June, and he was closely followed by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who moved from Everton for £75 million.

On Sunday, United completed its third major signing of the summer, bringing Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford from Chelsea for £40 million. Mourinho has previously said he would accept three signings this summer but wanted four. Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is believed to be on his wishlist.