Jose Mourinho will not sign another player for Manchester United this summer but instead wait for the transfer window to reopen in January, according to reports.

Mourinho has already spent around £150 million (about $193 million) on improving his United squad ahead of his second season as manager at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof, the Swedish center-back, was the first through the door this summer from Benfica for £31 million ($40m), followed by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku for £75 million ($97m) from Everton.

Mourinho then managed to get Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic from former club Chelsea for £40 million ($52m), but it seems to be the last piece of business United will do during this window.

Dan Istitene/Getty

According to ESPN, Mourinho will wait until January to boost his squad further as he would have to sell fringe players in order to make a fourth signing.

At the end of last season, the Portuguese coach said he wanted four additions to his squad, and that he had given United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward a list of targets.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer, with Mourinho explaining that he wanted a wide player. In July, he said he wanted “another one, an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings.”

But United has also been reported to have shown an interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, after the defender claimed he was worth more than the London club paid him.

Mourinho played right-footed Matteo Darmian at left-back in United’s opening game of the Premier League season, in a 4-0 win over West Ham that took the club to top of the table.

United faces Swansea on Saturday in its next Premier League fixture.