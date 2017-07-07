Thursday marked the most dramatic day of the transfer window so far as Manchester United swooped in for Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton forward looked to be on his way back to Stamford Bridge and now he’s reportedly set for a medical in Los Angeles ahead of a £75 million ($97 million) move to Old Trafford.

News of Lukaku’s possible change of heart has had repercussions around the Premier League, with Chelsea now desperately in search of a striker. Arsenal, meanwhile, will reportedly lose a striker as part of the Lukaku fall-out.

Sports Emails and Alerts- Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

All that and more in today’s transfer news and rumors.

Lukaku is set to undergo a medical in Los Angeles ahead of a £75 million move to Manchester United, according to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. The Belgian striker is currently doing pre-season training with Paul Pogba, the United midfielder, who moved to Old Trafford for £89 million last summer.

Chelsea is trying to not be swayed by the revelations and will continue to up its interest in Lukaku, according to the Guardian. But manager Antonio Conte is furious about the failure of the club to wrap up the deal along with other signings so far this summer, The Mirror say.

The Blues may turn to Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, instead, according to the London Evening Standard. Although, the 32-year-old Spaniard was always expected to sign for Chelsea this summer as a back-up striker.

Everton has also been affected by the imminent departure of Lukaku, as it is in need of a top-class striker to fill the 24-year-old’s position. Lukaku was the Premier League’s second top-scorer last season and the club plans to do fill the gap with Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, but Everton faces competition from Marseille, which the Daily Telegraph say is in pole position.

Ronald Koeman’s Everton is also preparing a £32 million bid for Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer, according to the Daily Mail. Everton has spent heavily so far in this window, with the latest arrival being center back Michael Keane from Burnley for £30 million.

Watford is currently in talks with Chelsea’s young midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who was brought to prominence last season after catching the eye of Conte. The London Evening Standard says the 22-year-old is keen on a return to Vicarage Road.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho is the target of Spanish giant Barcelona this summer, according to Sky Sports. But the 28-year-old’s Brazilian’s current club Guangzhou Evergrande, which plays in the Chinese Super League, has rejected a £22 million offer.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty