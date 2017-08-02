Jose Mourinho may have spent more than £150 million this summer but Manchester United’s treasure chest is still layered with gold coins, and that has left him with options.

The United manager is involved in today’s transfer round-up as he considers signing a Belgian midfielder, while over in north London, Alexis Sanchez has returned to training with Arsenal.

Chelsea and Antonio Conte are involved as the player they almost missed out on to a rival Premier League club is revealed. Here, Newsweek provides all the news and rumors surrounding the Premier League.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

At Old Trafford, Manchester United has already signed three players this summer, but Mourinho always wanted four. One he is considering is Anderlecht’s 22-year-old midfielder Leander Dendoncker, according to the Manchester Evening News. Although Mourinho may wait until next summer to make an actual bid for the player.

Related: Manchester United Has a New Love, and it’s Not Matic, Lukaku or Lindelof

Arsenal’s London Colney training base saw the return of Alexis Sanchez to training on Wednesday, with the Chilean forward's future still uncertain. According to The Times, Arsene Wenger spoke with Sanchez and told him he would not be sold to a rival Premier League club, ruling out a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Over in west London, the Daily Mail claims that Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Alvaro Morata about joining him at Tottenham, but the Spanish striker didn’t want to compete with Harry Kane. Instead, Morata joined Chelsea in a deal reported to be worth around £70 million.

Liverpool is still desperately trying to hold onto Philippe Coutinho. According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been offered Barcelona midfielders Rafinha and Andre Gomes as part of a swap deal, but Liverpool is not interested in either player.

Leicester City is on the verge of signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City in a deal believed to be worth around £25 million, according to the Leicester Mercury. But the Daily Telegraph says City wants a buy-back option of £50 million for the 20-year-old striker.

Lastly, after already making three signings at Chelsea this summer—Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko—Antonio Conte is considering his fourth. According to the Daily Mirror, Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, 30, is at the top of his wish list now.

Andrew Halseid-Budd/Getty